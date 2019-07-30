Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of several charges including possession of methamphetamine on Sunday after authorities learned of a suspicious vehicle on Cypress Street.
Zachary Dwain McVay, 37,, of 506 Parkwood Drive, West Monroe, was observed in the driver's seat outside the manager's office at 4816 Cypress St., West Monroe.
The deputy indicated there were warrants for McVay's arrest. After he was taken into custody, McVay told the deputy he was a federal agent and that he was the deputy's supervisor.
On McVay's person the deputy found a cigarette pack with methamphetamine as well as a glass residue with meth residue. McVay admitted to smoking meth.
“Zack continued to (state) he was a federal agent and gave a badge number which began with an 'F' and several numbers,” stated the July 28 arrest report. “The badge number changed numerous times. Zack stated he was appointed to the FBI by President Trump.”
McVay possessed a Louisiana Purchase food stamp card with a name he claimed he did not know. He could not explain how he possessed it.
McVay was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of food stamps, and false impersonation of a peace officer.
