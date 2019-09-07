Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of misdemeanor theft last week after a New Natchitoches Road resident reported seeing the suspect try to steal a washer and dryer.
The complainant said she saw Brian K. Brenan, 52, of 123 American Lane, West Monroe, try to load the washer and dryer into the back of his truck. When she confronted Brenan, he fled the scene, she said.
Deputies made contact with Brenan who claimed he had permission to take the washer and dryer, though he could not provide any details about who gave him permission.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.