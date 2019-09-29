Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities learned of several bruises to the back of an 11-year-old's leg.
The complainant informed deputies that the 11-year-old claimed Casey Eric Honeycutt, 35, of 1341 Winnfield Road, West Monroe, caused the bruises by striking him with a belt 25 times.
The 11-year-old victim gave deputies the same account during questioning. He said Honeycutt disciplined him after school.
The deputies observed several dark bruises to the back of the victim's leg, from his waist to his knee.
During questioning, Honeycutt admitted to striking the victim with a leather belt 25 times.
“Casey stated he and the victim made a deal in regards to how the victim would be disciplined and he was only following through with their arrangements,” stated the Sept. 19 arrest report.
Honeycutt was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center
