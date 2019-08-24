Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for aggravated battery last week after a woman informed authorities that the suspect hurt her.
The victim claimed she and Mitchell Shane Thomas, 41, of 1507 Tim St., West Monroe, had been dating but broke off the relationship on the day of the incident.
After they broke up, Thomas walked inside a house where she was visiting a friend and cursed her and grabbed a coffee cup containing water and poured the water on her and threw the coffee cup at her leg, she claimed.
She said Thomas harassed her when she tried to leave the premises.
During questioning, Thomas said, “Whatever they say I did, I guess I did.”
Thomas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
