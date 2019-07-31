Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on South Martin.
The victim said Thomas W. Paulk, 60, of 229 South Martin, West Monroe, rode a four-wheeler down his private drive, took photos of his property and sent “racist and derogatory” text messages. One of the text messages included a racial slur, according to the July 23 arrest report.
“The victim was talking to a neighbor when the suspect came onto the witnesses property and stated 'no good piece of s**t n****r, then showed a gun,” stated the arrest report.
The victim said he feared Paulk might shoot him.
The victim and a witness confirmed Paulk possessed a gun.
Deputies detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Paulk's breath and person.
“His only statement was a verbal profane tirade toward his neighbors,” stated the arrest report.
Paulk was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
