Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to the infirmed last month after a 70-year-old woman told authorities her son attacked her.
She claimed Patrick Thomas Wiley, 40, of 155 Biedenharn Drive, West Monroe, grabbed her and threw her down. She said she hit the ground on her face and that her nose began to bleed.
Deputies found Wiley hiding under a bed, though he refused to come out from under the bed after several verbal commands.
The deputies pulled Wiley from under the bed and took him into custody.
Wiley claimed he pushed his mother away after she slapped him.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
