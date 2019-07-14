Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness among other charges on Monday after the suspect tried to board an outbound flight at Monroe Regional Airport.
Daniel Louis Durham, 34, of 147 Broomfield Road, West Monroe, appeared highly intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the July 8 arrest report.
“He refused to comply with TSA personnel and began to curse loudly and call them names such as B***h Boy, Faggot, and he repeatedly used the word F***,” stated the arrest report. “He also threatened to cause bodily harm to (one of the TSA agents).”
Police made contact with Durham, who refused to comply with officers' orders to calm down and leave the airport.
“He made the comments that I was a B***h Boy, Faggot, and that he would like to see me try to arrest him,” stated the arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of the above charge as well as on one count of disturbing the peace through language, resisting arrest, and simple assault on a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.