Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for filing a false report of a shooting last week after the suspect notified authorities that his brother had been shot at his home.
Deputies, firefighters and ambulance services arrived at the suspect's home.
Michael L. Auttonberry, 60, of 222 Lynette Drive, West Monroe, met deputies and claimed the shooter fled. Authorities searched the area for a suspect as well as the victim. Auttonberry told deputies the victim was in the back bedroom, but deputies could not find the victim.
“After not locating a victim, arrestee was questioned about the victim,” stated the Oct. 4 arrest report. “Arrestee then stated his brother may have not been shot, but changed his story and stated someone told him his father had been shot. The only people located inside the residence were there arrestee, his father and mother.”
Auttonberry changed his story again and informed deputies that no shooting had occurred.
The arrest report noted that Auttonberry had placed eight false calls from May to October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.