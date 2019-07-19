Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass last week after authorities received a complaint of a disturbance on Hayes Street.
The complainant said her ex-boyfriend, Dustin Allen Greer, 36, of 908 West Olive St., West Monroe, came to her house with her permission but he refused to leave the house when asked after they pair engaged in an argument.
“The complainant advised she again told Dustin to leave multiple times, but he refused until she contacted OPSO,” stated the arrest report.
Later, Greer returned to the complainant's home and began yelling and hitting the front door, according to the arrest report.
Greer claimed the complainant woke him up telling him to leave. He claimed he only returned to retrieve his property.
Deputies booked Greer at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.