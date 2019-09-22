Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of obstruction of a public passage and resisting an officer last week after authorities observed the suspect block traffic on Redbud Street.
The deputy said Otis Dewayne Wiley, 43, of 600 Linderman Ave., West Monroe, saw the unit, removed an item from his pocket and threw it on the ground as he approached.
Wiley claimed he did not understand why it was wrong to block traffic and refused to identify himself because he claimed he did nothing wrong, according to the Sept. 11 arrest report.
“(Deputy) again asked the arrestee to ID himself at which time he handed (the deputy) his wallet and fled on foot, west bound down Redbud (Street toward) Washington (Street),” stated the arrest report.
The deputy reported seeing Wiley try to rip open the back door of a nearby mobile home. Wiley gained entry and deputies followed. Inside the mobile home, the resident reported seeing the back door ripped open and someone come inside. The resident allowed deputies to search. Wiley was found hiding under a bed.
Deputies tried to handcuff Wiley, but the suspect resisted and tried to pull away.
Later, deputies found the unknown object thrown away was a $1 bill containing methamphetamine residue.
Wiley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
