Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man for misdemeanor theft last month after the suspect was found to have tapped into a water line operated by Southwest Ouachita Waterworks.
Christopher Wayne Robertson, 40, of 708 Little Lake, tapped into the water line with a water hose and some PVC pipe to connect the line to his house, according to the water company's manager.
According to the company, Robertson owed more than $700, including three $200 tampering fees as well as a balance of more than $100.
“Robertson stated he tapped into the water line the previous day to supply water to his residence, due to not having time to pay the bill after the water was disconnected,” stated the Aug. 23 arrest report.
