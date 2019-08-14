Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of misrepresentation during booking after authorities received a complaint about a suspicious person in the 1400 block of Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe.
Julie Michelle Brett, 33, of 221 Pink St., West Monroe, was walking in the middle of the roadway.
Deputies observed her stutter and slur her speech.
“When I asked the arrestee to identify herself, she gave the names Brian, Jessica, Brenda, Pearl and Satan,” stated the Aug. 10 arrest report.
Brett was taken into custody. During questioning, she admitted she was under the influence of methamphetamine.
At Ouachita Correctional Center, she continued to identify herself as “Brian, Brenda, Jessica, and Julie.” She was properly identified and booked on obstruction of public passage, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace through drunkenness, and misrepresentation during booking.
