The West Monroe Police Department investigated a shooting in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue on Oct. 1.
Reginald Hill, Jr., who was one of the victims of that shooting, died as the result of his injuries.
The case has been referred to Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office.
The shooting occurred Oct. 1 around 10:37 p.m. in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue.
The suspects who were arrested included Nigel Frazier, 18, of 203 Reamus St., West Monroe, as well as Alicia Marie Andersen, 17, of Monroe.
Two other people were shot while inside an automobile besides Hill. The three victims included Hill, Marcalis Parker, and Charlie Ross. As of last week, Ross was treated for his injuries and released.
The investigation revealed the driver and two passengers were shot resulting in the vehicle crashing in the 800 block of Coleman Avenue.
Hill and Parker were shot in the face or in the neck, according to police. During interviews with Frazier and Andersen, police learned the suspects met the three victims to sell a gun.
“Frazier admitted the gun sale was a set-up for a robbery which he and another co-conspirator (juvenile suspect) discussed,” stated the Oct. 2 arrest report.
The third suspect is a juvenile and will be booked into Green Oaks Detention Center. All three suspects were charged with attempted second-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
