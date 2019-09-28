Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of domestic abuse aggravated assault last week after authorities received a complaint of a woman trying to stab a man on Sandal Street.
The victim claimed he had an argument with his girlfriend, Brianna Rochelle Carter, 26, of 108 Louisiana, West Monroe, but she grabbed a knife and lunged at him. He claimed this happened in the driveway, and he ran into his vehicle. He admitted she never struck him with her hands or knife.
He said they had been dating for three months.
A witness told deputies that Carter ran after the victim with a large butcher knife and saw her lunge at the victim.
During questioning, Carter said she was upset with the victim because she saw him go to a “known methamphetamine house.” Carter said she yelled at her boyfriend and picked up the knife but never intended to harm him or stab him.
A knife was retrieved from inside the victim's vehicle.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
