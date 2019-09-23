Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles on Sunday after authorities received a child abuse complaint.
The complainant told deputies that his girlfriend, Kaylen Deborah Marshall, 33, of 800 Spell St., West Monroe, hit her six-year-old son in the back of his head.
The complainant claimed Marshall was upset with him but took it out on her son.
Marshall admitted she struck her son in the back of the head in a slapping manner.
“Marshall advised she was having one of her episodes, which she described as an anger issues,” stated the arrest report.
The victim said Marshall hit him in the back of the head as well as in his stomach.
“The victim was asked to demonstrate how his mother hit him, he balled his fist and punched himself in his upper stomach area,” stated the arrest report.
Deputies could observe no bruises or swelling.
Marshall was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
