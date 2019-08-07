Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of theft last week after authorities learned of a theft at the Dollar General Store on Hwy 80 in Calhoun.
Stephanie L. Thornhill, 36, of 161 Cowboy Lane, West Monroe, was accused of taking some $78 of cosmetics and walking past all points of sale without paying for the items.
When deputies arrived, they were informed Thornhill left, running down Pinehill Drive.
Thornhill was found hiding behind another store, according to the July 31 arrest report.
A strong odor of alcohol was detected on Thornhill's breath. A female victim told deputies that Thornhill punched her twice.
Thornhill was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for theft, simple battery and disturbing the peace through drunkenness.
Later that night, Thornhill was charged with stealing Xanax pills from her grandmother.
Thornhill's grandmother told deputies that Thornhill took 25 Xanax pills from her prescription bottle in her purse. Another witness said Thornhill admitted to stealing some Xanax from her grandmother.
When questioned by deputies, Thornhill denied taking her grandmother's pills.
She was charged with theft.
