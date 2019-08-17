Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities were notified of a Home Depot employee helping steal some $1,281 in merchandise.
The asset protection manager informed police about the accusations against the employee, Derserray Michelle Goodin, 26, of 3629 Cypress St., West Monroe.
Goodin admitted to helping another woman – who was not identified in the Aug. 8 arrest report – steal the items by not scanning certain items but allowing the woman to leave without paying.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
