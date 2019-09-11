Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities heard a complaint of a disturbance on Avant Road.
The deputies made contact with a 11-year-old female child who claimed her mother, Tawny Melissa Aaron, 35, of 618 Avant Road, West Monroe, struck her in the head with a beer can.
Two juvenile witnesses said they saw the suspect strike the 11-year-old with the beer can.
Aaron told deputies she did not do anything.
Deputies detected the strong odor of alcohol on Aaron's breath and Aaron slurred her speech and swayed.
Aaron was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
