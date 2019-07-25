Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of abuse of toxic vapors after authorities found her lying on Martin Street, partially on the roadway and partially in the ditch.
Melissa K. Blair, 33, of 214 West Heights Drive, West Monroe, was lying near a can of electronic duster. The electronic duster can was cold to the touch, indicating recent use.
She denied ownership of the duster, claiming she had simply found it.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of obstruction of a public passage.
She also was charged with failure to appear in court. There also were two outstanding warrants for her arrest for theft and domestic abuse battery.
