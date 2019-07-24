A West Monroe woman caught scavenging at a dump site in Union Parish ended up being arrested on narcotics charges and a warrant out of Ouachita Parish.
Shelley Lynn Corrent, 45, whose address was listed as Kiroli Park, was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on charges of illegal dumping or scavenging, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice out of Ouachita Parish (no bond). Bail on the other three counts totaled $13,500.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said a patrol deputy observed a woman scavenging at the dump site on La. Hwy. 15 near Downsville and stopped to investigate. The sheriff noted that it is illegal for non-parish residents to dump garbage or to scavenge at parish dump sites.
Corrent’a personal information was called in to dispatch that then notified the deputy that she had a felony warrant for her arrest in Ouachita Parish. She was then arrested and placed in the patrol unit. A passenger in Corrent’s vehicle was asked to stand next to the patrol car while the deputy searched the vehicle. The deputy found a purple backpack containing a glass pipe with suspected meth residue and a small black bag containing a tourniquet, three syringes and two vials, one containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be meth.
Gates said Corrent claimed ownership of the drugs and the passenger was released without being charged.
