West Monroe police arrested a Des Allemands man on disturbing the peace through drunkenness and possession of methamphetamine last Saturday after the man was found blocking traffic on North 7th Street.
Marcos Alexander Dufrene, 24, of 303 Beau Place, Des Allemands, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to police.
“As I approached Dufrene and ordered him to step out of the roadway, he walked into the middle of the intersection, causing vehicles to stop in the roadway,” stated the Oct. 20 arrest report. “Dufrene appeared paranoid, agitated, and obviously under the influence of CDS.”
Police told Dufrene to place his hands behind his back, but Dufrene refused and walked away. He was ultimately taken to the ground to be detained. The arrest report indicated Dufrene kicked an assisting officer several times in the legs and arms.
A bag of methamphetamine was found in Dufrene's pants pocket.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on resisting a police officer with violence and obstruction of a public passage.
