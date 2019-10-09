West Monroe police arrested a homeless man on suspicion of shoplifting and drug charges last week after authorities learned of a possible theft at Wal-Mart in West Monroe.
Loss prevention identified Lance David Davis, 39, a homeless man from West Monroe, as a suspect for eating grapes taken from the produce section without payment. Loss prevention also claimed Davis took a shirt and shoes from the shelf and put them on before exiting the store without paying.
Police made contact with Davis, who admitted he took the items because he did not have any clothes. While reviewing video surveillance footage, police observed Davis remove a pouch from his pants and throw it behind a cabinet. Inside the pouch, police found a used glass meth pipe, about one gram of meth, and one gram of marijuana.
Davis told officers he threw away the pouch because he was on parole and did not want to face more charges.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on shoplifting, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.
