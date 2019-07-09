West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of two counts of attempted second-degree murder after authorities learned the suspect stabbed two people, including a pregnant victim.
Buel Franklin Blackwell, 39, of 2319 Liberty Drive, West Monroe, was charged on the attempted murder counts as well as on one count of home invasion.
The first victim was found in the front yard with a stab wound to his front chest. The second victim was found inside with a stab to her abdomen.
The second victim, who was pregnant, was married to Blackwell though the pair have been separated for two years, according to the June 24 arrest warrant.
The first victim said he was in the front yard when Blackwell walked toward him, drunk, and tried to start a fight with him. The first victim said he went inside the house and Blackwell tried to force his way in as well. The victim claimed Blackwell punched him in the face and stabbed him in the chest. After stabbing the first victim, Blackwell approached the woman and stabbed the woman in the abdomen, according to the warrant.
One of the victims described Blackwell's knife as eight or 10 inches long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.