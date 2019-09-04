West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery last week after authorities learned of a possible kidnapping on Wellerman Road.
A female complainant told police that her six-year-old son had been kidnapped by his father, James Conway Liner V, 36, of 2704 Carondelet, Monroe. She claimed Liner had only supervised visitation rights. The child was not allowed to ride in an automobile with Liner.
She also claimed Liner struck her in the face and forcefully removed their son from the automobile. A witness confirmed Liner struck the complainant.
Police found Liner and his son at Liner's home.
The child was returned to his mother.
During questioning, Liner claimed the complainant allowed him to take their son from school to a Boy Scout meeting.
“Due to the wording of the custody paperwork, Liner V was placed under arrest for simple kidnapping and domestic battery,” stated the Aug. 29 arrest report.
