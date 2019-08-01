West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of video voyeurism (second offense) on Saturday after authorities received a complaint of the suspect taking pictures of a woman in a store dressing room.
The victim said she was changing clothes in a dressing room when she saw a phone held under the changing room wall. She claimed the suspect followed her around in the store.
The suspect was identified as Ronald Wayne Jefferson Jr., 42, of 700 2nd St., Monroe.
Jefferson denied taking pictures of the victim and refused to allow police to look at the pictures on his phone. Jefferson was wearing the same shoes seen by the victim from her changing room.
Jefferson is a registered sex offender who was previously arrested for video voyeurism in April 2017, according to the July 27 arrest report.
