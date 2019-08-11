West Monroe police arrested a Rayville man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on Trenton Street.
A cooler was found near an automobile carrying Jason Lamar Chriceol, 47, of 74 Temple Road, Rayville. Chriceol claimed ownership of the cooler and allowed police to search it. He told police the cooler contained meth which belonged to him.
One gram of meth, a glass pipe and a syringe were found inside the cooler.
Chriceol said he used the syringe and glass pipe to use the meth.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge and on possession of drug paraphernalia.
