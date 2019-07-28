West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last week after authorities learned of a shooting on Coleman Street.
Dandre Boatner, 23, of 113 Riverbend Drive, West Monroe, told police there was a fight at a convenience store and that he had a Taurus 9mm handgun with him.
Boatner admitted to firing his handgun, once, in the air to scare the victim. Boatner said his argument with the victim was about a woman.
Police observed surveillance video footage and saw Boatner exit a vehicle, carrying a gun, and approach a group of people, including the victim. As the fight began, Boatner was observed pointing the gun at the victim and firing it toward the victim's head, according to police.
The victim was not struck, and Boatner's handgun was recovered.
A records search showed the gun was previously reported stolen to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.
Boatner was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.