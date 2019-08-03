West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last week after authorities learned of a shooting on Ludwig Avenue.
The victim told police that a man named Paul pointed a gun at him, within arm's reach, and shot at him twice after an argument.
Another witness confirmed the suspect shot at the victim and tried to take a second shot.
The suspect was identified as Paul Alan Riley, 63, of 700 South 5th St., West Monroe.
When questioned, Riley admitted to arguing with the victim and firing the gun at the victim. He also admitted to trying to hide the gun later.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.