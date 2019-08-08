West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including unlawful purchase of alcohol for minors last week after authorities received a complaint of a vehicle spinning tires in a local parking lot.
Rusy Williams, 21, of Hwy 557, West Monroe, was inside the automobile along with two unidentified juveniles.
Police observed open alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle as well as a Glock handgun, a .22 rifle, an AR15 and an SKS rifle.
Williams had Alprazolam in his possession as well.
The two juveniles told police that Williams distributed the Alprazolam to someone else while in their presence.
Williams admitted to giving at least one Xanax to an unidentified individual.
The two juveniles said they were “scared for their lives” during Williams' alleged drux exchange, according to the July 30 arrest report.
Williams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of Alprazolam, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics (four counts), cruelty to juveniles (two counts), and unlawful purchase of alcohol for juveniles (two counts).
