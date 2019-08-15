West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass on Saturday after authorities received a complaint about the suspect digging in a dumpster behind a closed business on Cypress Street.
The suspect was identified as Hector Manual Avila-Flores, 45, of 800 Splane Drive, West Monroe.
After searching his person, police found a bag with methamphetamine residue in his pocket as well as another bag containing a small amount of meth. Avila-Flores told police he had smoked meth earlier that day.
The business manager asked for Avila-Flores to be charged with trespassing.
He also was charged with possession of meth.
