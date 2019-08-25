West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of resisting an officer last week after authorities learned of a burglary on Riverbend Drive.
The complainant said Marquise Antwan Oliver, 36, of 409 Browning Ave., West Monroe, entered the home of a Hispanic family while carrying a long object. Oliver did not belong at the home, according to the complainant. He was seen exiting the home later.
When police made contact with Oliver, they observed him reaching in his pockets.
An officer tried to detain Oliver, but Oliver pulled away and protested detention.
“At this time, the suspect reached across his body toward his right pocket with his left arm,” stated the Aug. 14 arrest report. “(The officer) observed a knife in the suspect's pocket.”
At that point, the officer disengaged and commanded the suspect to get on the ground. Oliver was taken into custody.
During questioning, Oliver claimed he was simply reaching for his cigarette light while struggling with the officer. Later, he claimed he never reached toward his pocket.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on resisting an officer and simple burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.