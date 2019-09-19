West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief and some drug charges last week after authorities learned of an argument over parking spots at a local retail store.
The complainant told police that John David Gulley, 40, of 920 Larry Hendry Road, West Monroe, had left the scene prior to authorities' arrival.
According to the complainant, he and Gulley had argued over parking when Gulley tried to damage his vehicle.
During questioning, Gulley said he placed grease on the door handle of the complainant's automobile.
Police searched Gulley's automobile and found several burnt marijuana cigarettes, a bag containing methamphetamine, two pipes, and a handgun. Gulley claimed ownership of all the items.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
