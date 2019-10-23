West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for aggravated assault with a firearm last week after a woman on Lakeshore Drive reported the assault.
Michael Ryan Entzel, 37, of 3021 Lakeshore Drive, West Monroe, rents from a woman against whom he allegedly made a threat.
“The victim stated Entzel was intoxicated and a verbal argument began in the driveway,” stated the Oct. 17 arrest report. “The victim stated Entzel went inside the residence and returned with a pistol. The victim stated Entzel began waving the pistol in the air while screaming at her. The victim told me when Entzel realized she called for police assistance he threatened to kill her, which made her fear for her life.”
Entzel placed the gun in a vehicle before police arrived, according to the complainant.
During questioning, Entzel claimed he told the complainant to leave his place but she refused. He claimed he armed himself with a handgun to intimidate the victim.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.