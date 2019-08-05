West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last Sunday after authorities learned of a stabbing reported on Crosley Street.
The victim suffered three stab wounds to his arm and abdomen. When questioned at a local hospital, the victim said Althea Sims, 53, of 410 Crosley St., West Monroe, stabbed him at his house.
The victim claimed he confronted Sims about stealing money from him and so she stabbed him.
Sims admitted she stabbed the victim. She provided police with a knife but claimed she used the knife to cut up her food after stabbing the victim.
Sims and the victim have lived together, off and on, for the past five years, according to the July 28 arrest report.
