After 48 years in the state Legislature, Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. said he has decided not to seek election to the state House of Representatives and to conclude his legislative career.
Alario is term limited and cannot campaign for another term in the Senate. Alario announced last week he would not seek election to his corresponding district at the state House of Representatives (District 83).
He made the campaign announcement through the Senate email list.
Alario was first elected to the House in 1972. Since then, he has served twice as both the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate, making him the only legislator in Louisiana and the fourth in the nation to do so.
Alario said he was ready to hang up his legislative hat to spend more time with his family and in his community.
“After many months of thoughtful deliberation, I have decided not to run for the House District 83 seat in the upcoming election,” Alario said.
“This decision is not one I make lightly but it is what I believe to be best for my family. They have always been my biggest supporters and I am looking forward to spending more time with them at home and in the community. I’d like to extend deep appreciation to my devoted neighbors and countless dedicated friends for their unwavering support.”
