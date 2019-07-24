Alicia Calvin, a Monroe native, formally announced her candidacy last week for the District 16 seat in the state House of Representatives.
District 16 includes areas of Morehouse (Bastrop) and Ouachita (Monroe) parishes.
“I’m a hard-working woman with strong principles. I am prepared to serve the citizens of District 16,” Calvin said. “I’m ready to make the changes needed move the area forward as well as the whole state.”
This seat is currently held by state Rep. Katrina Jackson who was elected in 2011 and recently announced her candidacy for State Senate District 34.
Calvin served the public for almost two decades. She’s been a regular fixture at the Louisiana State Capitol as well as Capitol Hill. Since returning home to Louisiana, Calvin has made it her mission to make a positive impact on her community where she worked as a public school teacher in the Monroe City and Morehouse Parish Schools.
When asked why she is running, Calvin points to years of experience working in education both inside and outside of the classroom. She said she is in a unique position to tackle one of Louisiana’s biggest problems. She knows from her real-life experience that a well-functioning school system can open doors for kids and how a broken one can shut them. As a member of the Louisiana legislature she’ll fight to open doors for everyone in our community.
“As the representative of District 16, I’ll make it my mission to help small businesses, increase access to affordable healthcare, advocate for fairness in the criminal justice system, and strengthen our schools,” Calvin said.
Calvin is a graduate of Wossman High School and Louisiana State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.