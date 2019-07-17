The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently reversed Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp in two separate cases, each judgment pertaining to legal technicalities that Sharp failed to observe.
First case
In the first case, Sharp did not allow the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Restorative Home Health Care LLC to file an affidavit from a medical professional as part of their opposition to the case’s dismissal.
The Second Circuit reversed Sharp for barring the submission of the affidavit and his granting of motion of summary judgment in favor of Restorative Home Health Care and others.
The case, Beverly Reed, Lisa Reed, Ricky Reed, Kent Reed, Patricia Anding, Kirby Reed, Larry Reed, Elijah Reed as the surviving children of Lela Kindle v. Restorative Home Health Care LLC, stemmed from the death of Lela Kindle who was admitted to St. Francis in April 2014 because of an ulcer on her foot.
At the hospital, Kindle’s foot was treated with medication, debridement and other medical procedures, and was discharged to Restorative Home Health Care. A few weeks later, Kindle was admitted to Glenwood Regional Medical Center, because her foot had become infected and gangrenous. Kindle also developed sepsis and died a few weeks later from septic shock.
Kindle’s children filed a request for a medical review panel against Dr. Frank Sartor, Dr. Donna Donald, Dr. Nilgun Frengeli, Dr. Priscilla Navarro, Dr. Grant Dona, Dr. Charles Simmons, and St. Francis. They claimed Kindle died because of negligent care provided by the defendants. A medical review panel ultimately found there was insufficient evidence to show the defendants failed to properly care for Kindle.
Later, the plaintiffs sued the defendants in a June 2015 lawsuit. A motion for summary judgment asking the court to dismiss the plaintiffs’ case was filed.
The plaintiffs filed an affidavit 15 days before a court hearing on the matter, but Sharp ruled the affidavit was untimely and granted the motion for summary judgment.
The Second Circuit disagreed.
“Accordingly, we reverse the trial court ruling which denied the plaintiffs’ motion to substitute original affidavit,” stated the Second Circuit.
“We reverse the trial court judgment which granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants, Dr. Sartor, Dr. Dona, and Restorative Home Health Care, LLC.”
Second Circuit Judge Shonda Stone wrote the June 5 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Second Circuit Chief Judge Felicia Williams and Second Circuit Judge Jay McCallum.
Second case
In the second case, Sharp incorrectly ruled that woman’s lawsuit against a driver in an automobile collision had been abandoned.
The lawsuit, Sharon Fowler individually and Sharon Fowler on behalf of, and as natural mother and tutrix of her minor child Hank Fowler v. Eddie Ray McKeever and ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Company, was filed in February 2014 after Sharon Fowler and her son, Hank, were in an automobile collision.
She sued Eddie Ray Mckeever and ANPAC Insurance Company, though a partial settlement on behalf of her son was reached in March 2014.
As the sole defendant, Fowler and the two defendants engaged in discovery, involving the exchange of interrogatories and requests for production of documents. Much of the activity took place in 2014.
“Three years later, on May 21, 2018, (Fowler’s) counsel filed a motion to fix the case for trial, and the court set a scheduling conference for June 27, 2018,” stated the Second Circuit ruling. “On June 25, 2018, Defendants filed an ex parte motion to dismiss for abandonment, asserting that the last step in the prosecution of the matter occurred prior to the May 21, 2015 reply from opposing counsel.”
Sharp signed a June 26, 2018 order dismissing the case as abandoned.
Fowler appealed to the Second Circuit, arguing that her case could not be considered abandoned under state law.
The legal condition of abandonment is applicable unless three criteria are met: one party must take some “step” in the prosecution or defense of the action, the step must be taken in the case and revealed in the record, and the step must be taken within three years of the last step made by either party.
The Second Circuit outlined all the steps taken in the case and found that Fowler had not abandoned her legal claim.
Sharp’s ruling was reversed and the case was remanded for further proceedings.
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Thompson wrote the June 26 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Second Circuit judges Frances Pitman and Jeff Cox.
