Social workers with the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority provided mental health services to clients without the clinical credentials required by the state, a recent audit says.
The state Legislative Auditor’s office released the financial audit of the Human Services Authority on July 10.
According to the audit, the Human Service Authority was unable to bill Medicaid for mental health services provided by its licensed master social workers because the employees were not qualified under the state’s Healthy Louisiana plans.
The social workers performed the mental health services between May 2018 and October 2018.
Dr. Monteic Sizer, executive director of the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, responded to the finding in a June 5 letter about the Legislative Auditor’s preliminary findings.
“In the few instances between May 2018 through October 2018 when agency LMSWs did provide clinical/therapy services, they only provided these services during emergency situations and when cases could not be immediately transferred due to following the Louisiana Civil Service hiring process,” Sizer’s letter stated. “To be noted, it is extremely difficult to recruit licensed professional to work in very rural areas of Louisiana.”
The Human Services Authority’s ongoing operations partially depend on the successful billing of Medicaid. The Human Services Authority declined to disclose to the Legislative Auditor how much it was unable to bill Medicaid, according to the audit.
Meanwhile, the Human Services Authority also failed to clearly identify information about what qualified recipients benefited from federal awards or information about the federal programs in their contracts, auditors found. The Human Services Authority receives federal funds through the state Department of Health and passes the funds to non-profit entities through contracts for social, prevention and professional services.
The amount of federal funds awarded to the Human Services Authority ranged from $665,000 to $725,00 in recent years.
“Although NEDHSA employees evaluated each contractor and determined them to be qualified subrecipients, they were not aware of the federal requirements to include federal program identifying information in the contract award documents,” stated the audit.
