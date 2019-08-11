University of Louisiana Monroe President Dr. Nick J. Bruno will discuss the accomplishments of the past year and a preview of the goals ahead in the annual State of the University address at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Brown Auditorium. The public is invited to attend.
The State of the University is given during University Week before the fall semester begins. Classes start Monday, Aug. 19.
Bruno will highlight some of the achievements of 2018-19 such as the first graduates of the nurse practitioner program in the Kitty DeGree School of Nursing in the College of Health Sciences, men’s basketball receiving its second consecutive Sunbelt Team Academic Champion Award and events hosted by the School of Visual and Performing Arts drawing 147,000 visitors to campus.
He will discuss current and future building projects including a new residence hall, innovative new degree programs such as the Master of Music Education, grant funding nearing $14 million and the success of the SOAR capital campaign exceeding its $55.4 million goal.
Bruno will provide updates on the changes made by the state Legislature to address inequities in ULM funding and fiscal appropriations made to the university budget. He will present some of the goals for the upcoming year and ULM’s continued and growing positive impact in the community, especially in health sciences.
At the conclusion of the address will be the presentation of the Foundation Awards of Excellence. The awards are given to faculty and staff who have demonstrated extraordinary service to the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.