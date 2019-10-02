The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted to enact a burn ban on outdoor burning through unincorporated Ouachita because of an extended forecast predicting little chance of significant rainfall.
The Police Jury acted on the matter Monday during a special-called meeting.
Under the burn ban, no person is allowed to conduct any open air burning of any trash, garbage, leaves, limbs and branches, or debris of any kind.
The burn ban will remain in effect until the Police Jury terminates the ban.
Any person who violates the burn ban will face a fine of up to $500 or a prison term of no more than 30 days.
