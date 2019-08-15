Ouachita Parish Police Juror Walt Caldwell could be a candidate for an upcoming vacancy on the Fourth Judicial District Court bench during judicial elections next year, The Ouachita Citizen has learned.
The newspaper reached out to Caldwell for a comment, but he declined to state his intentions.
“It’s always been my intention to run for the next open seat on the Fourth Judicial District Court,” Caldwell said. “I am anticipating that there will be an opening in 2020.”
Caldwell, a Republican from West Monroe, is attorney.
He is not seeking re-election to the Police Jury. He has served as the police juror for District C since the early 2000s when the parish governing authority was embroiled in controversy that led to indictments against some parish officials. Caldwell was one of the police jurors credited with rehabilitating the Police Jury’s reputation.
