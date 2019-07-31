U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy recently introduced his second package of bipartisan bills to lower the price of prescription drugs.
Cassidy introduced the Transparency for Pharmacists Act and the Right Price for Medicare Actwith U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Tester (D-MT), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). Cassidy also introduced the Star Rating for Biosimilars Act with U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ).
Cassidy previously introduced a package of three bills focused on reducing drug prices by getting generics to market faster.
“Prescription drugs cost too much,” said Cassidy. “Getting rid of loopholes and incentives lowers drug costs for patients and for taxpayers.”
This bill would provide certainty and assess quality performance for plans, CMS updates a standard set of quality metrics to hold plans accountable. To provide that same certainty and accountability to pharmacies, the bill directs the Secretary to develop evidence-based, clinical quality metrics, in consultation with stakeholders, for plans would contract with pharmacies under.
Right Price
for Medicare Act
This bill fixes a loophole in Medicare that insurers are able to use to keep a higher share of profit from the taxpayer. Right now, insurers can hide revenue in “bona fide fees.” This bill would require those fees to be passed through to Medicare, lowering taxpayer exposure.
This bill would incentivize insurers to use lower cost versions of drugs by rating the plan based on usage of biosimilar medications. Using lower cost drugs will lead to positive health outcomes with lower out of pocket costs for patients.
