By Karol Osborne
LSU AgCenter
Beef cattle producers can hear from industry experts on how to add value to their operations at a stockmanship and stewardship conference on Oct. 4-5 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.
Supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the conference is sponsored regionally through a partnership with the LSU AgCenter, Southern University Ag Center and University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.
The conference is part of the Stockmanship and Stewardship 2019 regional tour featuring cattle experts Curt Pate, Ron Gill and others.
“Having a national program of this caliber offered in our area is a great opportunity for cattle producers to gain firsthand information to improve their cattle production systems,” said AgCenter extension veterinarian Christine Navarro.
Conference topics include low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, facility design sessions and Beef Quality Assurance educational programs with BQA certification available.
The Friday program will feature a producer panel to discuss implementing change in cattle handling with.
The panel will include David King with Kingsland Ranch in West Monroe, Louisiana; Christina Spencer with Lakeview Angus in Powhatten, Arkansas; Katie and Cooper Hurst with Hunt Hill Cattle Company in Woodville, Mississippi; and Tyson Johnson with Sooner Cattle Company in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
