The death of a woman whose body was discovered last week on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus has been ruled a suicide, according to President Nick J. Bruno.
Bruno was informed by ULM Police Chief Tom Torregrossa of the official cause of death on Sept. 25.
“The unexpected loss of a life is a tragedy and ULM offers its condolences to the family,” stated Bruno. “Although she was not a student, she was a fellow human being and our sympathies are heartfelt.”
The woman has been identified as Kristin Marie Juneau, 35, no address, of Monroe.
At approximately 6:57 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23, the ULM Police Department was notified of an unresponsive person near the dock at Bayou Park. Police and first responders were dispatched to the scene. As a result, the bridge on Northeast Drive was closed during the investigation.
It was confirmed through the ULM Office of the Registrar there is no record of the deceased ever being enrolled at the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.