The City of Monroe’s Public Works Department will set up four sandbagging operations in preparation for expected heavy rainfall in the next few days. Those operations will begin at Noon today at the following locations:
• Saul Adler Rec. Center – 3900 Westminster Avenue
• Marbles Rec. Center – 2950 Renwick St
• Emily P. Rec. Center – 3504 Jackson Street
• Benoit Rec. Center - 1700 Oaklawn Dr, Monroe, LA
Note: The Public Works Department will provide shovels, sand, and bags for residents to fill their own bags. Residents will be allowed to fill up to 25 bags.
Predictions call for as much as 5 inches of rain in the next few days; so, residents are asked to clear ditches of debris such as leaves, limbs and branches. This will improve drainage and reduce the chances of flash-flooding.
Questions regarding the sandbagging operations can be directed to Roshonda Gospel at 329-2263.
