The City of West Monroe continues to be in close contact with Plaquemines Parish government officials regarding the threat of severe weather in south Louisiana.
At this time, no evacuees have arrived in West Monroe. However, the City of West Monroe continues to monitor the situation and remains prepared to shelter Plaquemine Parish residents should the need arise.
Per an agreement with the City of West Monroe and Plaquemines Parish Government, the City of West Monroe can provide shelter for up to 250 Plaquemines Parish residents if needed.
