City and state officials broke ground earlier this week on a long-awaited project placing lighting down southern U.S. Hwy 165 in Monroe.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, state Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Mayor Jamie Mayo, members of the Monroe City Council and several area legislators among others participated in the groundbreaking.
“We are thankful to have the financial support of Governor Edwards, Secretary Wilson, and our area legislators,” Mayo said.
“This project is important because Highway 165 South is a corridor which has a heavy flow of business, school, church, residential and outside travelers. The additional lighting will improve the safety and aesthetics for the thousands who utilize this road daily.”
This estimated $551,244 project will install approximately thirty-eight (38) new street lighting poles on U.S. Highway 165 South from Century Boulevard to Winnsboro Road. The additional lighting will increase driver and pedestrian safety in one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the Monroe.
“While the state is finally investing in education, we have to turn our attention to protecting citizens in every community,” said Edwards.
“This lighting project provided funding for improvements to keep people safe, whether they are walking, driving, or trucking. With the mission of this electorate, collaboration to address rural communities is absolutely essential.”
The project engineer is Lazenby & Associates. The contractor is Ernest P. Breaux Electrical, LLC. The project is expected to be completed in 90 working days. The project is 20 percent funded through City of Monroe Capital Infrastructure Funds and 80 percent funded through LaDOTD Urban Systems Funds.
“This project is a prime example of the importance of partnership on the local and state, and even federal, governmental levels,” said Wilson. “DOTD, under the policy of Governor Edwards, is always seeking ways to improve the safety of our infrastructure and continue to stand ready to support our local partners — and small and rural communities — in their efforts to implement these measures.”
