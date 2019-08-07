The local civil service board voted last week to uphold Monroe Police Chief Eugene Ellis’ decision to suspend a police officer for failing to protect two citizens and call for back-up during an investigation of a stolen cell phone in November 2018.
The Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board considered an appeal from Monroe police officer Timothy Miller during the board’s regular meeting July 30.
Miller’s suspension stemmed from a November 2018 incident where he assisted two citizens who were seeking the recovery of a stolen cellphone previously reported to West Monroe police detectives. Miller accompanied the two citizens to a home where a cell phone tracking app had detected the phone’s location. Miller allowed the two citizens to knock on the door and enter the home by themselves.
“Officer Miller did not notify Monroe police dispatch that he was conducting an investigation,” Ellis said. “Officer Miller did not verify that the phone was stolen before returning it to the victim. He did none of that. Officer Miller was in a dangerous situation where a known felon was and he had no backup nor did he ask for any backup. He allowed a felony robber to go free. He did not file a report of any kind in this matter.”
Miller was suspended for 30 days. In his appeal to the Civil Service Board, Miller did not dispute the facts leading to his discipline but asked the Civil Service Board to reduce his suspension from 30 days to 10 days. Miller previously completed the 30-day suspension.
Monroe Police Sgt. Craig Honeycutt, who represented Miller on behalf of the local police union, argued that Miller had lost pay and off-duty pay because of the 30-day suspension.
According to Honeycutt, the 30-day suspension did not account for other stressors on Miller’s life at the time. Honeycutt said Miller was friends with two late Monroe police officers: Chris Beaudion and Aryian Williams.
“No way am I going to stand up here today to tell you he was right in this incident or in the other incident,” Honeycutt said. “Maybe his judgment was clouded, but nobody stopped to think this guy needed some help. He’s a human being.”
“Instead of doing that, he was suspended,” Honeycutt added.
Before the Civil Service Board, Ellis recounted the facts of the case leading to Miller’s suspension.
The cell phone was first reported stolen to West Monroe police on Oct. 20, 2018 by a West Monroe victim.
The cell phone was stolen through what Ellis called a “Facebook robbery.”
The two citizens used the tracking app to find the cell phone and encountered Miller along the way. After allowing the victim and the victim’s girlfriend to enter the house by themselves, Miller also entered the house.
According to Honeycutt, Miller claimed the victims said they knew the people who lived in the house.
The suspect in the case was identified as “Eric.”
“Officer Miller asked Eric if he had anything belonging to the victims,” Ellis said. “Officer Miller told Eric, the victim and the victim’s girlfriend they needed to figure something out. It was unclear what they needed to figure out.”
Several people beyond the two citizens and Miller were inside the house. One of these people handed a cell phone to the victim.
Later, Miller was questioned by West Monroe police about why he did not make an arrest.
Miller also was previously investigated and suspended in December 2018 for failing to write a report on another robbery, which was videotaped.
He was investigated and suspended in June 2018 for failing to write a report on a stolen vehicle as well.
Honeycutt argued that Miller should have received remedial training instead of suspension.
“With each instance, I did make mistakes,” Miller said. “I aim to make this a career. I am making strides to better myself as an officer.”
Ellis pointed out the chief had the discretion to determine the discipline in matters like Miller’s.
“It is impossible for us to keep citizens safe when we place citizens in harm’s way,” Ellis said. “Even if that citizen tells us they know this person or what’s going on, we have to make our own independent investigation. You have to check. You have to investigate. You have to check and make sure what we’re being told is the truth. He was told he knew there was a possibility of a gun that was in play in this matter, but he still allowed these people to approach the house first. That cannot be tolerated.”
Ellis noted that a cell phone was not worth the life of any person, whether a citizen or an officer.
“I don’t want to lose another officer,” Ellis said.
Civil Service Board member Alfred Rayford offered the motion to sustain Miller’s suspension. Civil Service Board Chairman Hardeman Cordell Sr. seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
