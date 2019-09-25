The city of Monroe is expected to begin clearing and grubbing for the Kansas Lane Connector project this year, city officials say.
The Monroe City Council considered bids opened on the project Tuesday night at its regular meeting. The low bid submitted was from Womack & Sons for some $2.8 million.
The $36-million Kansas Lane Connector project, which has been in development for some 25 years, entails the construction of a two-mile, four-lane highway linking Kansas Lane with U.S. Hwy 165 at the Forsythe Extension.
The current phase of the project also entails relocation of water and sewer utilities.
“I’m hopeful we’ll see some dirt turning before the end of the year,” said Kim Golden, the city’s engineer.
Meanwhile, city officials say the state’s Statewide Flood Control Program has included $1.8 million in funding for the Young’s Bayou Retention Pond project.
The project involves building 80 acres of retention in two ponds, similar to the Rochelle Retention Pond off Rochelle Avenue near the Garden District in Monroe.
The Young’s Bayou Retention Pond would alleviate flooding near Wossman High School, West Parkview, and Booker T. Washington.
The project is expected to cost some $6.8 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.