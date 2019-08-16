Several area legislative offices and statewide offices drew several candidates during qualifying last week.
The primary election will be held Oct. 12. In the event that no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will proceed to a run-off.
Police Jury races
Ouachita Parish police jurors Jack Clampit (District B) and Shane Smiley (District E) each qualified last week. In District B, Jimmy Tyson, a Republican from West Monroe, qualified to challenge Clampit while Cindy Bradly, an independent from Monroe, qualified to challenge Smiley in the District E race.
Two people qualified to succeed Police Juror Walt Caldwell as the parish representative of District C: Larry Bratton, a Republican from the Frenchman Bend area in Monroe, and former Sterlington Town Council member Lucy Holtzclaw, a Republican.
Anna Reed and Michael Thompson Sr. qualified as candidates for District D. Each are Democrats from Monroe.
Six candidates qualified in the District F race: Donnie Bright, Roland Edwards, Lonnie Hudson, Sonja Smith-Schaffer, Clifford “Cliff” Thomas. Each are Democrats from Monroe. Verbon Muhammad Sr., who is registered as an independent, also qualified as a candidate.
Three in clerk’s race
Three candidates filed the paperwork to become candidates for Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court, including Deputy Clerk Dana Benson, an independent from West Monroe; LaKeisha Johnson, a Republican from Monroe; and state Sen. Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.
Legislative races
Candidates qualified in a number of contested legislative races Tuesday.
In the Senate’s 32nd District race, two Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates qualified. The Democratic candidates include Danny Cole of Jena and Judy Duhon of Olla. The Republican candidates include Steve May of Columbia and Glen Womack of Harrisonburg.
In the Senate’s 33rd District race, Wade Bishop, a Republican from West Monroe, and Stewart Cathey Jr., a Republican from Sterlington, qualified.
In the Senate’s 35th District race, Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, and Matt Parker, a Republican from Calhoun, filed the paperwork to challenge the incumbent, Sen. Jim Fannin, R-Jonesboro, who currently represents the 35th District.
Three candidates filed paperwork to become candidates to represent the 16th District in the House of Representatives: Daryll Berry, of Monroe; Charles Bradford, of Bastrop; Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin, of Monroe; and Frederick Jones, of Monroe. They are each Democrats.
Four candidates qualified as candidates in the open race for the 15th District of the House of Representatives: Foy Gadberry, of Calhoun; Drake Graves, of Calhoun; Ryan Reid, of West Monroe; and Justin Tidwell, of West Monroe. They are each Republicans.
Statewide races
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, qualified Tuesday to become a candidate for re-election. The two major candidates expected to challenge Edwards, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, also qualified.
Six other candidates qualified for governor: Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, a Democrat from Hammond; Patrick Doguet, a Republican from Rayne; Gary Landrieu, an independent from Metairie; Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, a Republican from New Orleans; Manuel Leach, a Republican from Natchitoches; and Vinny Mendoza, a Democrat from Ponchatoula.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain and Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon had each qualified as candidates for re-election.
Nungesser drew one opponent: Willie Jones, a Democrat from New Orleans.
Landry drew one challenger: former assistant attorney general Ike Jackson Jr., a Democrat from Plaquemine.
Ardoin drew three challengers during qualifying: Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat from Clinton; Thomas Kennedy III, a Republican from Metairie, and Amanda “Jennings” Smith, a Republican from Bastrop.
In the Secretary of State race while insurance professional Tim Temple, a Republican from Baton Rouge, became a candidate to oppose Donelon in the Commissioner of Insurance race.
Strain drew four opponents: Marguerite Green, a Democrat from New Orleans; Charlie Greer, a Democrat from Natchez; Peter Williams, a Demcorat from Baton Rouge; and Bradley Zaunbrecher, a Republican from Egan.
Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican, drew two opponents: Derrick Edwards, a Democrat from Harvey, and Teresa Kenny, an independent from New Orleans.
